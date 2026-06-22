Carvana Stock Recovers Monday: What's Driving The Move?

The move suggests some dip-buying or short-covering is showing up following last week’s weakness, despite a cautious tape for discretionary names. Here’s what investors need to know.

Carvana stock is showing upward movement. What’s driving CVNA shares up?

What CarMax’s Recent Earnings Mean for Carvana

CarMax last week posted fiscal first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31 versus expectations of 94 cents on revenue of $8.01 billion versus $7.41 billion, but its shares slipped as investors focused on weaker retail used-vehicle profitability.

Management also warned that margin pressure is likely to persist as it prioritizes sales growth, which is weighing on sentiment across the used-auto retail group.

Even with the earnings beat, CarMax’s gross profit fell 4.4% to $854.4 million and gross profit per retail used unit dropped $230 to $2,177, reinforcing the idea that pricing competition is still intense.

Critical Price Levels to Watch for CVNA

Carvana is trying to stabilize near its 20-day simple moving average ($68.29), but the bigger trend picture still leans heavy: the stock is trading 5.3% below its 50-day SMA ($72.20) and 6.9% below its 200-day SMA ($73.50). That bearish "stack" matters because it often turns rallies into sellable bounces, especially after the death cross that formed in March.

For momentum, RSI is the cleaner read right now: at 52.19 it’s basically neutral, which fits a stock that’s chopping rather than trending hard in either direction. RSI measures how stretched buying or selling pressure is, and this level says the stock isn’t oversold even though it’s still working back from a weak spring setup (with a recent swing low in March and swing high in April).

Key Resistance : $73.00 — a round-number area that lines up with the 200-day moving-average zone, where rebounds can stall

: $73.00 — a round-number area that lines up with the 200-day moving-average zone, where rebounds can stall Key Support: $61.00 — a nearby floor above the recent low zone where buyers previously showed up

What Is Carvana and How Does It Operate?

Carvana is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, with revenue coming from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales, and other sales and revenues. Those "other" streams include selling loans through securitizations or financing partners, plus commissions on vehicle service contracts and GAP waiver coverage.

The key point for today’s read-through is that retail unit economics still drive the story, and that’s exactly where CarMax is flagging ongoing pressure. If peers keep leaning into price cuts to move inventory, it can keep a lid on margin expectations across the online and brick-and-mortar used-car space.

Carvana’s Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Carvana, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 22.63) — The stock’s recent trend strength is lagging, which fits with price still pinned under key longer-term moving averages.

: Weak (Score: 22.63) — The stock’s recent trend strength is lagging, which fits with price still pinned under key longer-term moving averages. Growth: Strong (Score: 98.93) — The scorecard is flagging a growth-heavy profile, which can keep the stock sensitive to execution and margin expectations.

The Verdict: Carvana’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum, meaning the long-term narrative may be intact but the chart still needs to prove it can sustain breakouts. For longer-term bulls, the key is whether price can reclaim the low-$70s area; for risk control, the $61.00 support zone is the nearby "line in the sand."

CVNA Stock Price Movement on Monday

CVNA Stock Price Activity: Carvana shares were up 2.28% at $68.08 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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