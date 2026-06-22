AeroVironment Stock Dips as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Continue

AeroVironment stock is testing lower boundaries. What’s behind AVAV weakness?

Peace Talks Between The United States And Iran Continue To Advance

A joint statement from Pakistani and Qatari mediators outlined the creation of a political oversight committee and a conflict unit for Lebanon to prevent military escalation in line with the memorandum’s terms. Negotiations will continue throughout the week with a goal of reaching a final agreement within 60 days.

The talks moved forward despite tension earlier in the week when President Donald Trump threatened to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz and launch new strikes against Iran in response to Hezbollah’s actions in Lebanon. That threat reportedly prompted the Iranian delegation to briefly walk out. Maritime traffic through the strait also dropped sharply after Iran announced the waterway’s closure, though conditions later stabilized.

China Imposes New Restrictions On U.S. Defense Suppliers

Adding to the pressure on defense stocks, China announced export controls Monday on ten U.S. industrial and defense related companies. The restrictions block the export of dual use goods from China to those firms. The list includes rare earth producers MP Materials and USA Rare Earth, drone makers Teal Drones and Jaia Robotics.

China’s Finance Ministry also barred 46 U.S. companies, most of them defense contractors, from participating in Chinese government procurement programs.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said the measures respond to what it described as harmful actions by the U.S. government and are intended to protect national security.

AVAV Shares Are Slipping

AVAV Price Action: AeroVironment shares were down 9.82% at $152.96 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro.

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