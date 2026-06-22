Netflix Stock Sinks To 52-Week Low — What's Going On?

Acquisition Anxiety Drags Shares

The company’s growing involvement in large-scale mergers and acquisitions discussions raises investor questions regarding integration risk and strategic direction.

Management Defends Strategy

Despite the failed deals, management maintains that these pursuits serve a strategic purpose. On the recent earnings call, Co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated that pursuing Warner helped Netflix “build our M&A muscle,” including deal execution and early integration.

He stressed that leadership was willing to “put emotion and ego aside and walk away” once the cost grew beyond the net value to shareholders.

Sources told Semafor that Netflix’s interest did not move forward as Roku’s board focused on maximizing value through Fox’s $160-per-share offer.

Financial Metrics

On June 18, Futurum Equities’ Shay Boloor described the stock’s pullback as a significant buying opportunity, citing 16% year-over-year revenue growth and an 18% increase in operating income.

Boloor highlighted the company’s core metrics, stating, “To me, that retention data is probably the most important data point… Netflix raised prices, and retention improved anyway. That is real pricing power to me.”

Additionally, Netflix continues to expand its ad-supported tier, which now counts over 250 million users, up from 94 million a year ago.

Critical Levels To Watch for NFLX Stock

Netflix is still in a clear longer-term downtrend, with shares trading 11.6% below the 20-day SMA ($82.28) and 25.9% below the 200-day SMA ($98.10). The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA adds a bearish near-term tilt, and the death cross that formed in December 2025 (50-day below 200-day) keeps the bigger-picture trend pointed down.

From a structure standpoint, the stock is now below its prior 52-week low of $75.01, which can act like new resistance if price tries to reclaim it. The 12-month performance (down 42.02%) reinforces that rallies have been corrective rather than trend-changing.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were down 7.18% at $71.82 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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