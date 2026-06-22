Rumble Stock Is Facing Bearish Pressure Despite Major AI Pivot: What's Going On?

Rumble stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why are RUM shares down?

What Is Rumble’s Key Catalyst After Northern Data Acquisition?

The company closed its acquisition of Northern Data, taking ownership of about 85.2% of the outstanding shares and rebranding the public entity as RUM Group Inc. The deal adds roughly 22,000 NVIDIA H100 and H200 GPUs across nine data centers and about 250 MW of current and planned power capacity expected to come online by 2027.

Rumble has pointed to "over 200 MW of unmonetized energy capacity" as a key lever, with most of the ~250 MW expected online by 2027 and more than 200 MW currently unmonetized. The company framed the combined Rumble and Quake AI units as a "flywheel" tying content distribution to AI infrastructure.

The rebrand also consolidates the legal identity around two units, Rumble for the consumer platform and Quake AI (formerly Northern Data) for cloud and AI infrastructure, after a $767 million deal.

RUM Stock: Critical Moving Averages To Watch

From a longer-term trend view, the stock is still holding above its 100-day SMA ($6.46) and 200-day SMA ($6.66), but it’s trading below the 50-day SMA ($7.45) and well below the 20-day SMA ($8.10), which keeps the near-term trend pointed down. The golden cross in June (50-day moving above the 200-day) is a constructive backdrop, but price needs to reclaim the 50-day to make that signal "feel" active again.

Momentum indicators aren’t available here, so the cleaner read is the moving-average structure and the recent turning points: a swing high formed in June and a swing low formed in March, putting the stock in a wide consolidation band. With the 12-month performance down 14.59%, bulls generally want to see higher lows above the $6.50 area and a push back toward the mid-$8s to reassert control.

Key Resistance : $8.50 — a nearby round-number zone that also sits above the 20-day and 50-day SMAs, where rebounds can stall

: $8.50 — a nearby round-number zone that also sits above the 20-day and 50-day SMAs, where rebounds can stall Key Support: $6.50 — a nearby floor close to the 100-day SMA ($6.46) and not far from the 200-day SMA ($6.66), where buyers may defend trend support

What Is Rumble and Its Business Model?

Rumble is a free-to-use video-sharing and livestreaming platform where users can watch, share, like, comment, and upload their own videos. Users can follow channels to stay in touch with creators and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

The Northern Data deal and the RUM Group/Quake AI rebrand matter because they push the story beyond a pure media platform into compute and AI infrastructure, including GPU capacity and data centers. Since the company generates most of its revenue from the United States, investors will be watching whether this expanded infrastructure footprint translates into steadier monetization and a clearer path to scale.

RUM Stock Price Action: Current Trading Status

RUM Stock Price Activity: Rumble shares were down 3.40% at $7.12 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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