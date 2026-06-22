What's Going On With T1 Energy Stock Monday?

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE) stock is drawing attention from traders following multiple operational and market updates over recent sessions.

Bernstein Initiates Market Perform Rating On T1 Energy

On Wednesday, Bernstein initiated coverage on T1 Energy with a Market Perform rating and a $9 price forecast.

Manufacturing Facility Earns Top Rating

T1 Energy also announced that its 5 gigawatt solar module facility, G1_Dallas, received an “A” grade in an independent bankability assessment by Intertek CEA. The audit evaluated production capability and quality management practices.

The Intertek CEA study indicated that cell import risks are mitigated by a diversified supplier base and will be further mitigated once T1’s G2_Austin solar cell fab begins operations.

Phase 1 of the Rockdale, Texas site is expected to deliver 2.1GW of annual capacity, with production scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Kore Power Deal Remains In Focus

Investors also continued to assess T1 Energy’s recently announced $32 million acquisition of battery manufacturer Kore Power.

The transaction expands the company’s presence in the battery and energy infrastructure market as it seeks to diversify beyond its existing operations.

T1 Energy Stock: Key Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, TE is still firmly in bullish territory: it’s trading 6.9% above its 20-day SMA ($9.73) and a much wider 43.3% above its 50-day SMA ($7.26), which signals buyers have been defending pullbacks. The 20-day SMA is also above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA ($5.77).

The bigger-picture move remains extreme—up 687.88% over the past 12 months. With the stock below its $12.49 52-week high (set in June) but well above the $1.15 52-week low, the chart still reads like a strong uptrend that’s consolidating under prior peak territory.

Key Resistance : $12.49 — the 52-week high zone from June is the nearest major overhead supply area

: $12.49 — the 52-week high zone from June is the nearest major overhead supply area Key Support: $9.73 — the 20-day SMA is the first trend-support level after the latest push

TE Stock Price Activity: T1 Energy shares were up 11.39% at $10.42 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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