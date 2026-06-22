HIVE Stock Surges After Groundbreaking AI Project In Paraguay

HIVE Digital Technologies shares are climbing with conviction. Why is HIVE stock up today?

Columbia University Research Highlights Strength Of HIVE’s GPU Platform

HIVE reported that its GPU cluster in Asunción supported its first academic research project through a collaboration with the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research at Columbia University in New York. The work has been submitted to NeurIPS, which is considered one of the three most influential global conferences in machine learning and AI, alongside ICLR and ICML.

HIVE Stock: Key Levels And Momentum Indicators

HIVE continues to trade well above its major trend markers. The stock sits 18.9% above the 20 day simple moving average at $4.17, 50.6% above the 50 day simple moving average at $3.29 and 49.1% above the 200 day simple moving average at $3.32. That wide separation shows a strong intermediate trend, but it also signals that the stock is stretched, which can increase the risk of sharp pullbacks if momentum cools.

The moving average structure is not fully aligned. The 20 day average is above the 50 day average, which supports near term strength, but the stock still carries the death cross from February when the 50 day average slipped below the 200 day average. In practice, the current price action shows that the recent uptrend is overpowering that older bearish signal.

Momentum is best viewed through RSI because HIVE has already shown it can become overheated. RSI pushed into overbought territory in May, and readings in that zone often lead to fast swings in both directions. Traders use RSI as a gauge of how stretched a move has become after a rapid run.

Key Support: $4.50 A nearby level where buyers stepped in previously, sitting close to the lower boundary of the recent range and offering a reference point for dip buyers.

HIVE Shares Are Flying

HIVE Price Action: HIVE Digital shares were up 17.61% at $5.01 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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