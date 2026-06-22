Why Is MARA Holdings Stock Surging On Monday?

The Nasdaq is down 0.44% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.27%.

Bitcoin Price Rebound

Bitcoin rose 1.35% over the past 24 hours to $64,921.83 on Monday morning, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The digital asset holds a market capitalization of $1.3 trillion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.8 billion.

As a company focused on computing for, acquiring and holding digital assets as a long-term investment, MARA Holdings maintains direct exposure to these valuation shifts.

Short Interest Dynamics

Recent reporting periods show short interest in MARA Holdings decreased from 99.33 million shares to 98.64 million shares.

This short interest represents 29.65% of the company’s publicly available shares. Based on an average daily trading volume of 39.30 million shares, short sellers would require 2.51 days to close out their positions.

AI Infrastructure Pivot

Investor confidence is also tied to MARA’s structural shift toward AI infrastructure.

The company leverages digital asset computing to secure the blockchain ledger and convert underutilized energy into economic value.

MARA Holdings continues to expand its technology solutions for data center operations.

Its current portfolio includes next-generation liquid immersion cooling and specialized firmware designed for Bitcoin miners.

MARA Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

From a trend perspective, MARA is extended above its key moving averages: about 11% above the 20-day SMA ($14.02), 22% above the 50-day ($12.75), and 24% above the 200-day ($12.54). That stack of moving averages is typically what you see in an uptrend, and the golden cross in June (50-day moving average above the 200-day) reinforces that longer-term bias.

Key Resistance : $16.50 — a nearby round-number/pivot area where rallies can stall if buyers don’t follow through

: $16.50 — a nearby round-number/pivot area where rallies can stall if buyers don’t follow through Key Support: $14.50 — a nearby pivot zone that sits close to the 20-day trend area and can act as the first line in the sand on a pullback

MARA Stock Price Activity: MARA Holdings shares were up 9.35% at $15.55 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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