Tesla Shares Surge After Megapod Trademark Filing

Tesla shares are advancing steadily. What’s driving TSLA shares up?

Tesla Files Trademark For Megapod

Tesla submitted an intent to use trademark application for the Megapod name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. An intent to use filing means the company has secured the name but has not yet released the product. The application was first noticed Saturday by X user @xdNiBoR.

Speculation Builds Around Supercharger Based Compute

The USPTO filing has fueled discussion that Tesla could combine Megapod compute units with its existing energy hardware. Supporters of the idea argue that modular compute blocks placed near Supercharger locations could take advantage of grid capacity that is already permitted, avoiding the long wait times associated with traditional data center power approvals.

Critical Levels To Watch For TSLA Stock

Tesla is trading in a narrow band around its intermediate trend markers. The stock sits 0.9% above the 50 day simple moving average at $403.73 and 1.9% above the 100 day simple moving average at $399.84, but it remains 1.4% under the 20 day simple moving average at $413.18. This type of alignment often appears when a stock is trying to settle after a pullback but has not yet regained short term momentum.

Key Resistance: $453.00 — A round number that sits close to a recent pivot zone where rallies have struggled to push through.

— A round number that sits close to a recent pivot zone where rallies have struggled to push through. Key Support: $393.50 — A nearby level that lines up with the 100 day region and gives buyers a clear area to defend the trend.

How Tesla Compares To Consumer Discretionary Peers

Tesla is outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector today. The stock is up 1.70% while the sector is down 1.37%, a spread of roughly 3.07 percentage points. That relative strength stands out because Consumer Discretionary ranks tenth out of eleven sectors in the current session.

Looking at a wider window, the sector has fallen 3.26% over the past 30 days but gained 5.36% over the past 90 days, which reflects a choppy but not broken environment for discretionary names. In that context, Tesla holding above its 50 day and 100 day averages while the sector weakens is a relative strength signal traders often watch when evaluating continuation setups.

TSLA Shares Are Rising

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 1.90% at $408.05 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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