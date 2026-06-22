What's Going On With Critical Metals Stock Monday?

Critical Metals stock is trading near recent lows. Where is CRML stock headed?

What To Watch for Critical Metals’ Drilling Program

The company has started a 10,000-meter diamond drilling program at its Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in southern Greenland, positioning the work as an input into resource expansion, geological modeling, mine design, and long-term development planning. It also said it has completed the first phase of field infrastructure (including housing and operational support for the 2026 season) and that contractors and field crews are now on site.

Critical Metals is also operating in a macro tape where "higher for longer" rate fears can cap speculative appetite, after a week marked by heightened volatility tied to shifting Fed expectations and persistent inflation concerns. That backdrop can pressure pre-revenue explorers even when project-level milestones are constructive.

What Is Critical Metals Corp and Its Projects?

Critical Metals operates as a mining exploration and development company focused on critical metals and minerals, with key activities centered on lithium and rare earth element deposits. Its projects include the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria and the Tanbreez rare earth deposit in Greenland, giving it leverage to themes tied to supply-chain security and electrification.

CRML Stock Price Activity on Monday

CRML Stock Price Activity: Critical Metals shares were up 1.77% at $10.33 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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