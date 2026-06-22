Rivian Stock Is Sliding Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Rivian Automotive stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why is RIVN stock falling?

What Is Driving Rivian’s Stock Today?

The latest storyline investors are weighing is CEO RJ Scaringe’s push into humanoid robotics via a spin-out called Mind Robotics, which launched in late 2025 from "Project Synapse" and has raised over $1 billion across three rounds. The most recent round values Mind at $3.4 billion, and Rivian is expected to be the first customer, using its Normal, Illinois plant as a live deployment site for AI-powered humanoid robots.

Rivian is also contending with a more skeptical tone around cash burn, after Jim Cramer said he’s not recommending the stock because it’s "losing too much money," even as Needham reiterated a Buy and kept a $23 target on June 10.

In the background, Tesla remains the key benchmark for factory-automation narratives, with its Optimus effort moving toward a 50,000-unit target by year-end after mass production began in January 2026.

RIVN: Key Technical Levels To Watch

At $15.67, Rivian is trading 2.9% below its 20-day SMA ($16.12), but it’s essentially sitting on its 50-day SMA ($15.65) and still 1.3% above its 100-day SMA ($15.46), which keeps price in a tight consolidation zone rather than a clean trend. The longer-term picture remains conflicted because the death cross from May (50-day below the 200-day) is still in place, even as the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a shorter-term bullish crossover).

For momentum, RSI is the cleaner read here: the stock’s prior RSI extremes (oversold in January and overbought in June) frame the current tape as more "middle of the range" than stretched. RSI is a quick way to gauge whether a move is getting overheated or washed out, and a neutral setup typically puts more weight on whether price can reclaim nearby levels rather than expecting an immediate breakout.

From a levels standpoint, traders will likely watch whether the stock can stabilize back above the 20-day average area, or whether it starts leaning into the lower end of its recent range.

Key Resistance : $18.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $18.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $14.50 — a nearby floor just below current price where buyers previously stepped in

What Is Rivian Automotive and Its Business Model?

Rivian is a battery electric vehicle automaker selling vehicles in the US and Canada, with a lineup that includes a luxury truck, a full-size SUV, and a delivery van. The company delivered over 42,000 vehicles in 2025 and plans to begin selling a midsize SUV in 2026.

It also develops electronic control units and related software for autos in a joint venture with Volkswagen, and it’s building autonomous driving software intended for its vehicles and for robotaxis on the Uber ride-hailing network. The robotics angle fits into the same investor debate: whether automation and software can become real margin levers while EV demand and pricing stay competitive.

RIVN Stock Price Activity Update

RIVN Stock Price Activity: Rivian Automotive shares were down 7.20% at $15.33 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock