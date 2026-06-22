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June 22, 2026 12:08 PM 3 min read

Apogee Therapeutics, Definium Therapeutics, Baldwin Insurance And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Monday.

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APGE) rose sharply on Monday.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire Apogee Therapeutics in a cash deal valued at approximately $10.9 billion.

AbbVie will pay $135.11 per share in cash for all outstanding Apogee shares.

Apogee Therapeutics shares jumped 46.8% to $132.66 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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