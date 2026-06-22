U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Monday.

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APGE) rose sharply on Monday.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire Apogee Therapeutics in a cash deal valued at approximately $10.9 billion.

AbbVie will pay $135.11 per share in cash for all outstanding Apogee shares.

Apogee Therapeutics shares jumped 46.8% to $132.66 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

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