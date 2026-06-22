Lucid Stock Edges Lower Monday: What's Driving The Move?

Lucid Group stock is showing weakness. Why is LCID stock trading lower?

What Is Lucid’s 2027 Robotaxi Plan with Uber?

Lucid has outlined plans to launch a robotaxi service in Houston in 2027 with Uber Technologies and Nuro, with rides booked directly through the Uber app and a rollout targeted for mid-2027. Houston would follow a planned San Francisco Bay Area launch later this year, with the partners aiming to expand to additional U.S. cities over time.

Lucid is positioning the fleet around the Gravity SUV and future midsize models, with autonomous hardware integrated at its Arizona facility rather than aftermarket retrofits. Nuro is slated to supply a Level 4 system using cameras, lidar and radar, while Uber designs the in-cabin user experience and safety interfaces and has set up a dedicated Houston operations depot for charging, maintenance and fleet management.

LCID Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

For momentum, MACD is below its signal line, which usually means upside thrust is fading and rebounds can struggle to extend without fresh buying pressure. MACD is a trend/momentum gauge, and when it sits under the signal line it often reflects sellers keeping control of the intermediate swing.

From a structure standpoint, the stock is trying to stabilize just above its 52-week low zone ($4.47) after a recent swing low in June, but it’s still down 75.83% over the past 12 months. The most actionable near-term question is whether buyers can defend the low-$4 area long enough to build a base, or whether another leg lower forces a fresh low.

Key Support: $4.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, sitting just above the 52-week low zone ($4.47)

What Is Lucid Group and Its Business Model?

Lucid Group is a technology and automotive company that develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies, selling through a direct-to-consumer online and retail model with its own service footprint. It leans on in-house hardware and software, vertical integration, and a clean-sheet engineering approach that produced the Lucid Air luxury sedan.

LCID Stock Price Action on Monday

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 3.54% at $5.17 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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