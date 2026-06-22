Why Is America’s Car-Mart Stock Surging On Monday?

The amendment provides the company with additional financial flexibility following weeks of mounting worries over its liquidity position.

The report added that lenders in the subprime auto finance market have been grappling with challenging conditions as high inflation and elevated interest rates strain lower-credit borrowers.

Lender Agreement Secures Covenant Relief

America’s Car-Mart announced late Friday, that it entered into an amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement with Silver Point Finance, LLC and its lenders.

According to the company press release, the agreement provides covenant relief and waives specified defaults. The initial relief period runs through early September, with an option to extend to November under certain conditions.

Strategic Alternatives Review Underway

The amendment aims to preserve liquidity while a Special Committee of the Board of Directors evaluates financing and strategic alternatives.

“The Amendment provides us the time to evaluate strategic alternatives and pursue an outcome that best serves our stakeholders,” said Doug Campbell, CEO, in the announcement.

CRMT Stock Price Activity: America’s Car-Mart shares were up 29.79% at $3.12 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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