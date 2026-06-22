Bloom Energy Stock Hits Key Resistance: What Investors Need To Know

Bloom Energy stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s Behind BE’s New Highs?

What Is Driving Bloom Energy’s Stock Today?

The latest bid has been tied to a "tariff-reset" framework that cuts certain steel and aluminum derivative tariffs to 15% from 25% for goods imported after 12:01 a.m. ET on June 8 through Dec. 31, 2027, plus a 10% lane for capital equipment that is at least 85% U.S. "melted and poured."

At the same time, the stock is still trading through a valuation debate after Morningstar called it the "most overvalued" name in its coverage, arguing shares were more than 300% above its $70 fair value estimate following roughly a 1,300% surge.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For BE

The longer-term trend is still pointed higher, with the stock trading above its 20-day SMA ($281.30), 50-day SMA ($261.32), 100-day SMA ($206.04), and 200-day SMA ($154.08). It’s also stretched—about 18% above the 20-day and roughly 115.5% above the 200-day—so the chart is in "extended but still trending" territory.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens here: it’s below its signal line with a negative histogram, which suggests upside pressure is cooling unless buyers re-accelerate. In plain terms, MACD versus its signal line helps show whether momentum is building or fading versus the recent baseline, and this setup reads more like "pause and digest" than a fresh impulse leg.

The stock is also pressing into new-high territory, with the current price above the listed 52-week high ($329.51), which can attract breakout buyers but also raises the odds of sharp pullbacks if sentiment flips. The bullish backdrop from the golden cross in June 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) remains intact, keeping the bigger-picture trend bias to the upside.

Key Resistance : $303.00 — a nearby round-number zone that can act as a decision area with price extended above short-term averages

: $303.00 — a nearby round-number zone that can act as a decision area with price extended above short-term averages Key Support: $249.00 — a pivot area that lines up with the broader "trend defense" zone near the 50-day neighborhood

What Does Bloom Energy Do?

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to produce 24/7 electricity for stationary applications.

That operating model is why tariff, and sourcing rules can matter to the stock: changes in steel, aluminum, and capital equipment treatment can shift cost assumptions and investor expectations quickly. With shares up 1357.93% over the past 12 months, traders are also treating the name as a real-time "risk appetite check," where policy nuance and valuation pushback can both move the tape.

Bloom Energy Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup—very strong momentum and growth paired with extremely weak value. For longer-term holders, the trend is still up, but the scorecard also flags that pullbacks can be sharp if the narrative cools or expectations reset.

Bloom Energy Stock Price Activity Today

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were up 3.37% at $340.00 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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