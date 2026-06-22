Definium Shares Soar After Reporting Positive Phase 3 Results For Single-Dose Depression Treatment

Definium stock is challenging resistance. Why is DFTX stock breaking out?

The Results

Notably, the effect was also rapid, a placebo-adjusted reduction of 14.2 points was observed at just Week 1 (p<0.0001), suggesting DT120 could offer faster relief than existing antidepressants, which typically take weeks to show meaningful benefit.

Safety Profile

DT120 ODT was generally well tolerated. Ninety-nine percent of treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate in severity, transient and predominantly occurring on the day of dosing. No serious adverse events were reported, no suicidality signal was identified and discontinuation rates were low and comparable between treatment and placebo groups.

Why It Matters

“The Emerge topline results represent unprecedented and highly differentiated efficacy,” said Rob Barrow, CEO of Definium Therapeutics. “These findings could support a fundamentally new approach to treating MDD for patients and providers who continue to face the limitations of existing treatment options.”

Definium Shares Surge

DFTX Price Action: At the time of publication, Definium shares are trading 63.52% higher at $40.03, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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