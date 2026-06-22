What's Going On With AMD Stock Monday?

Premarket sentiment remained positive for growth stocks, helping lift AMD as it traded near its recent highs following June’s breakout.

The stock continued to attract buyers despite sitting near the top of its 52-week range. Investors are now watching whether AMD can break above nearby resistance or pause after its recent rally.

With no major company-specific announcement driving the move, AMD appeared to be tracking broader strength in technology stocks. The Russell 2000 also climbed 0.34%, reinforcing the broader appetite for risk assets ahead of the opening bell.

Technical Analysis

AMD remains in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock has gained 314.70% over the past 12 months and continues to trade above all major moving averages.

Shares are 8.5% above the 20-day simple moving average of $501.86 and 108.5% above the 200-day SMA of $261.15. The stock also remains well above its 50-day SMA of $411.05.

The moving average setup remains bullish. The 20-day SMA sits above the 50-day SMA, while the golden cross formed in July 2025 continues to support the longer-term trend.

However, the sharp move above the 50-day SMA suggests the stock is becoming extended. Such conditions often increase the risk of short-term pullbacks as traders lock in profits.

The Relative Strength Index moved into overbought territory in May, signaling that momentum remains strong but the stock could pause or consolidate. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator has shown several crossover signals since July 2025, indicating momentum can cool quickly after strong rallies.

Key technical levels include:

Resistance: $546.50, just below the 52-week high of $558.37.

$546.50, just below the 52-week high of $558.37. Support: $437.00, a previous buying zone that sits closer to the 50-day SMA.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The company’s next earnings report is expected on Aug. 4, 2026.

Analysts expect earnings per share of $1.55, up from 48 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $11.28 billion, compared with $7.68 billion in the prior-year quarter.

AMD trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.1, reflecting its premium valuation.

Wall Street maintains a consensus Buy rating, with an average price forecast of $490.07. Recent analyst actions include:

Citigroup upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price forecast to $575 on June 12.

upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price forecast to $575 on June 12. Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating and increased its price forecast to $560 on June 11.

maintained a Buy rating and increased its price forecast to $560 on June 11. Barclays reiterated Overweight and lifted its price forecast to $665 on June 1.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Benzinga Edge assigns AMD a Momentum score of 98.68, reflecting its strong price performance.

The stock also carries a Quality score of 95.54 and a Growth score of 96.90, highlighting strong business fundamentals and growth expectations.

Its Value score is just 3.13, indicating the shares trade at a rich valuation and could become more sensitive to disappointing guidance or slower growth.

Overall, the scorecard points to a high-growth stock with powerful momentum but elevated valuation risk.

ETF Exposure

AMD is a major holding in several semiconductor and AI-focused exchange-traded funds.

Large inflows or outflows in these funds can create additional buying or selling pressure for AMD shares.

Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 1.12% at $543.37 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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