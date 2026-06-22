What's Going On With SoFi Stock Monday?

SoFi Technologies stock is trading near recent lows. What’s next for SOFI stock?

What Is Driving SoFi Technologies Stock Today?

CEO Anthony Noto has continued buying shares in the open market, including an additional 13,888 shares in June at a weighted average price of $18.06, extending a 2026 streak to five separate purchases. The company has also been drawing attention from its SoFiUSD rollout, described as a U.S. national bank-issued stablecoin available inside its banking app with access expanded to nearly 15 million members.

Noto’s 2026 buying streak now totals 130,211 shares at a blended average price of about $17.29, and he holds roughly 11.96 million shares directly—sizeable insider alignment that can cushion dips when the tape turns choppy. That same backdrop helped fuel last week’s move as investors react to the repeated open-market buys near the $18 area.

In the broader premarket backdrop, index tone is mildly positive, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%. That contrast—firmer futures but SOFI down—often points to traders fading recent strength into nearby technical levels rather than reacting to a single new headline.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For SOFI

From a trend standpoint, the stock is still trying to stabilize after a longer slide: it’s trading about 22% below its 200-day SMA at $22.70, and the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA following the death cross in March. At the same time, price is holding above the shorter-term baselines—about 5% above the 20-day SMA ($16.85) and about 4% above the 50-day SMA ($16.94)—which is typically what you want to see if a base is forming.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it’s above its signal line with a positive histogram, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it usually means buyers are gaining traction even if the bigger trend hasn’t fully flipped.

Key levels are fairly defined, with the April swing high and June breakdown still shaping trader behavior around overhead supply and dip-buy zones.

Key Resistance : $19.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $19.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $16.00 — a nearby level that sits close to the 20-day/50-day area and a recent pivot zone

What Is SoFi Technologies?

SoFi is a financial-services company founded in 2011 and based in San Francisco, and it’s built around an app-first "one-stop shop" model. It started in student loan refinancing, then expanded into personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investing, banking services, and financial planning.

It operates digitally through its mobile app and website, and it also has an infrastructure angle through its 2020 acquisition of Galileo, which provides payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking. That mix helps explain why repeated insider buying and product rollouts like SoFiUSD can matter to sentiment—investors tend to treat them as signals about management confidence and the platform’s ability to keep adding engaged users.

SoFi Technologies Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 21/100) — The stock’s recent performance profile is still lagging, even with a short-term attempt to stabilize above key moving averages.

: Weak (Score: 21/100) — The stock’s recent performance profile is still lagging, even with a short-term attempt to stabilize above key moving averages. Growth: Strong (Score: 98.14) — The scorecard is flagging a growth-heavy setup, which can keep the name in focus if execution matches expectations.

The Verdict: SoFi Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum, which fits a stock that’s trying to base after a longer downtrend. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves if price can reclaim the $19.00 area and start working back toward the 100-day SMA, while a break below $16.00 would undercut the current stabilization attempt.

SOFI Stock Price Movement in Premarket

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were down 1.23% at $17.69 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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