Take-Two Stock Jumps As Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Set To Open June 25

Take-Two stock is building positive momentum. Why are TTWO shares climbing?

The Pre-Order Announcement

Rockstar Games officially confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will begin June 25 on digital storefronts and select retailers, with the game launching exclusively on current-generation consoles on November 19. The announcement also removes a key overhang—after multiple prior delays, pre-orders opening this soon suggests the November 19 launch date is firmly locked in.

GTA VI is widely considered the most anticipated video game release in industry history, and the Grand Theft Auto franchise has contributed approximately 30% of Take-Two’s total sales over the past decade, with GTA V selling over 225 million copies since its 2013 launch.

Take Two Shares Jump

TTWO Price Action: At the time of publication, Take-Two shares are trading 2.87% higher at $246.16, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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