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Take-Two Interactive log on table with two gaming modules in front of it
June 22, 2026 8:32 AM 1 min read

Take-Two Stock Jumps As Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Set To Open June 25

The Pre-Order Announcement

Rockstar Games officially confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will begin June 25 on digital storefronts and select retailers, with the game launching exclusively on current-generation consoles on November 19. The announcement also removes a key overhang—after multiple prior delays, pre-orders opening this soon suggests the November 19 launch date is firmly locked in.

GTA VI is widely considered the most anticipated video game release in industry history, and the Grand Theft Auto franchise has contributed approximately 30% of Take-Two’s total sales over the past decade, with GTA V selling over 225 million copies since its 2013 launch.

Take Two Shares Jump

TTWO Price Action: At the time of publication, Take-Two shares are trading 2.87% higher at $246.16, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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