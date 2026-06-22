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Rocket Lab logo on mobile
June 22, 2026 7:31 AM 1 min read

Rocket Lab Stock In Focus As Company Officially Joins Nasdaq-100

The Nasdaq-100 Inclusion

The SpaceX Context

Rocket Lab Shares Edge Lower

RKLB Price Action: At the time of publication, Rocket Lab shares are trading 2.89% lower at $104.14, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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