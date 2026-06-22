What's Going On With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Monday?

The early gains appeared to reflect continued confidence in Taiwan Semiconductor’s long-term AI growth story rather than any single news event. Investors continue to favor the company because of its dominant role in the artificial intelligence semiconductor supply chain.

Taiwan Semiconductor Technical Analysis

Taiwan Semiconductor continues to trade well above its key moving averages, signaling a strong long-term uptrend. The stock is 10.7% above its 20-day simple moving average of $426.96, 16.6% above its 50-day SMA of $405.61, and 41.1% above its 200-day SMA of $335.15.

The wide gap above these moving averages reflects strong institutional demand. However, it also suggests the stock could become more vulnerable if momentum begins to slow.

The moving averages remain in a bullish alignment. The 20-day SMA sits above the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA, following a golden cross that formed in June 2025. That structure typically signals that the intermediate- and long-term trends remain positive.

Current RSI and MACD readings were unavailable. However, previous momentum signals suggest traders are likely to focus on key support levels rather than betting against the prevailing uptrend.

The first major support level sits near $405.50, which closely matches the 50-day SMA of $405.61. That area could attract buyers if the stock pulls back.

Taiwan Semiconductor is already trading above its previous 52-week high of $465.22. Holding above that former resistance level could reinforce the current breakout.

Key Support: $405.50, near the 50-day SMA.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The next major catalyst is the company’s estimated earnings report on July 16, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of $3.69 per share, up from $2.47 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to increase to $39.76 billion from $30.07 billion. The stock trades at about 39.7 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation.

Analysts maintain a Buy consensus with an average price forecast of $442.50. Recent analyst actions include:

Barclays : Overweight; raised price forecast to $470 on April 22.

: Overweight; raised price forecast to $470 on April 22. DA Davidson : Buy; maintained price forecast at $450 on April 17.

: Buy; maintained price forecast at $450 on April 17. Needham: Buy; raised price forecast to $480 on April 16.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Benzinga Edge assigns Taiwan Semiconductor a Momentum score of 93.4, a Quality score of 97.6 and a Growth score of 92.72, indicating strong business fundamentals and sustained growth. The stock’s Value score of 19.19 suggests investors are already pricing in much of that optimism.

Overall, the rankings point to a momentum-driven stock supported by strong fundamentals but trading at a premium valuation.

Top ETF Exposure

Taiwan Semiconductor is a significant holding in several exchange-traded funds, including:

Because of Taiwan Semiconductor’s large weighting in these funds, ETF inflows and outflows can influence demand for the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Price Action

TSM Stock Price Activity: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 2.46% at $473.50 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high.