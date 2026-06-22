Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Movers
June 22, 2026 5:21 AM 3 min read

Why Sagtec Global Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 76%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Sagtec projected $25.78 million in revenue, up from $19.1 million in the financial year 2025. EBITDA is expexcted to rise 38% to $4.64 million, while net profit is expected to grow 22% to $2.19 million.

SAGTEC GLOBAL shares jumped 75.6% to $1.74 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved