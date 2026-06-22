Why Sagtec Global Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 76%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Sagtec projected $25.78 million in revenue, up from $19.1 million in the financial year 2025. EBITDA is expexcted to rise 38% to $4.64 million, while net profit is expected to grow 22% to $2.19 million.

SAGTEC GLOBAL shares jumped 75.6% to $1.74 in pre-market trading.

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