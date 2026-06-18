TG Therapeutics Stock Rises Thursday: What's Driving The Gains?

TG Therapeutics shares are advancing steadily. What’s pushing TGTX stock higher?

What Is Driving TG Therapeutics’ Stock Today?

TG Therapeutics reported positive Phase 1 results for subcutaneous BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) in myasthenia gravis, with 82% of subjects hitting a minimal clinically important difference in MG-ADL and a mean improvement of over four points.

Management also said it plans to start a Phase 2 trial enrolling about 120 patients, aiming to pair rapid symptom control with longer-term disease modification.

With markets open, the broader tone is supportive for risk: the Nasdaq-100 is up 2.22% and the Russell 2000 is up 1.48%, even though market breadth is mixed (an advance/decline ratio of 0.8). That backdrop matters because TGTX is outperforming on a day when its sector is a drag, which usually points back to company-specific news flow.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For TGTX

The longer-term trend remains firmly bullish: the stock is trading 23.4% above its 20-day SMA ($42.46) and 56.3% above its 200-day SMA ($33.53), and it's still benefiting from the golden cross that formed in April. The trade-off is that this kind of extension can amplify pullbacks if momentum cools, especially near prior breakout areas.

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens right now, and at 81.03 it's in overbought territory—basically a "stretched" reading that often shows buyers have been aggressive and the stock may need to pause or digest. If you want a secondary check, MACD remains in a bullish posture (above its signal line), which typically supports "buy-the-dip" behavior until that relationship flips.

Key Resistance : $53.98 — near the 52-week high, where breakouts often need follow-through to avoid a double-top style rejection

: $53.98 — near the 52-week high, where breakouts often need follow-through to avoid a double-top style rejection Key Support: $42.46 — the 20-day SMA, a first-line trend level if the stock mean-reverts after an extended run

What Is TG Therapeutics’ Business Model?

TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It already has FDA approval for BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, and it also has approvals outside the U.S. for RMS in patients with active disease.

That matters for today's move because the market is reacting to pipeline expansion around BRIUMVI—specifically the subcutaneous program in myasthenia gravis and the company's plan to advance into a Phase 2 study. Investors are also tracking the Phase 3 ENHANCE trial work in MS and the company's stated goal of a supplemental FDA filing in the second half of 2026.

TG Therapeutics Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for TG Therapeutics, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 92.35) — The stock is showing strong trend persistence versus the broader market, consistent with its extended position above key moving averages.

: Bullish (Score: 92.35) — The stock is showing strong trend persistence versus the broader market, consistent with its extended position above key moving averages. Value: Weak (Score: 17.48) — The setup screens as less compelling on value metrics, suggesting investors are paying up for growth and execution rather than buying a "cheap" chart.

The Verdict: TG Therapeutics’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with price strength doing most of the talking right now. For longer-term holders, the key risk is that momentum can cool quickly when the stock is extended, so the next pullback toward trend support may matter as much as the next headline.

TGTX Stock Price Movement on Thursday

TGTX Stock Price Activity: TG Therapeutics shares were up 1.09% at $52.06 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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