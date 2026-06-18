SoFi Stock Is Rising Thursday: What's Driving The Move?

SoFi Technologies shares are trending higher. Why is SOFI stock trading higher?

What Is Driving SoFi Technologies Stock Today?

Noto bought another 13,888 shares on June 16 at a weighted average price of $18.06, extending a 2026 open-market buying streak to five separate purchases. Across those buys, he has purchased 130,211 shares in 2026 at a blended average price of about $17.29 and now holds about 11.96 million shares directly.

Critical Levels To Watch for SOFI Stock

From a trend perspective, SOFI is trying to stabilize after a rough longer-term slide: it's still trading 21.8% below its 200-day SMA ($22.73), and the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in March. The stock is, however, back above its shorter-term baselines—6.2% above the 20-day SMA ($16.74) and 5.2% above the 50-day SMA ($16.91)—which often matters for swing traders looking for a base to form.

Momentum is improving: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. In plain terms, when MACD is above its signal line, it typically means buyers are gaining traction even if the bigger trend hasn't fully flipped yet.

Key Resistance : $19.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $19.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $16.00 — a nearby level that lines up with a recent pivot zone and sits close to the 20-day/50-day area

What Is SoFi Technologies and Its Business Model?

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. It started with student loan refinancing, but it's expanded into personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investing, banking services, and financial planning—built to be a one-stop shop that runs through its app and website.

SoFi Technologies Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 18.57) — Despite the recent bounce, the stock's momentum profile still lags stronger-trending names.

: Weak (Score: 18.57) — Despite the recent bounce, the stock's momentum profile still lags stronger-trending names. Growth: Strong (Score: 98.15) — The scorecard is flagging SOFI as growth-leaning, which can keep the stock sensitive to sentiment shifts in high-beta tech.

The Verdict: SoFi Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum, which fits a stock that's trying to repair its chart after a longer drawdown. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves if price can reclaim the $19.00 area and start closing the gap to the 200-day trend zone.

SOFI Stock Price Movement on Thursday

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were up 1.72% at $17.72 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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