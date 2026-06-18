Paramount Skydance Shares Edge Higher As Regulators Clear Blockbuster Deal

Paramount Skydance shares are trending higher. Why are PSKY shares climbing?

What Is Driving Paramount Skydance’s Merger Approval?

Paramount is still staring at political pushback risk even after DOJ clearance, with Sen. Bernie Sanders calling the merger "not acceptable" and arguing it would put David Ellison in a position to direct both CBS and CNN. That headline risk can matter for PSKY because it can amplify scrutiny from other regulators and potential litigation even when federal antitrust review is complete, keeping the stock sensitive around the $10 level.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For PSKY

Thursday's bounce is happening within a weaker longer-term structure: PSKY is trading 3.5% below its 20-day SMA, 5.7% below its 50-day SMA, and 22.6% below its 200-day SMA, with the 20-day sitting under the 50-day and the 50-day under the 200-day—classic bearish alignment. That backdrop helps explain why good headline news can still translate into choppy, step-by-step upside rather than a clean trend reversal.

Momentum also looks like it's cooling rather than accelerating: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to fading upside pressure unless buyers can rebuild momentum. In plain terms, MACD compares faster and slower trend signals, and being below the signal line usually means the recent push higher is losing force.

From a levels perspective, the stock is trying to hold a key psychological area near $10 while it works back toward overhead supply.

Key Resistance : $11.50 — a nearby ceiling where rebounds can stall, and a level that sits above the stock's short- and medium-term moving averages

: $11.50 — a nearby ceiling where rebounds can stall, and a level that sits above the stock's short- and medium-term moving averages Key Support: $10.00 — a round-number area close to current trading where buyers have recently been willing to defend dips

How Paramount Skydance Operates in Media and Streaming

Paramount Skydance operates across TV media, filmed entertainment, and direct-to-consumer streaming, with assets spanning CBS and owned affiliates plus cable brands like Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and VH1. Its studio footprint includes Paramount Pictures, while streaming includes Paramount+, Pluto TV, and BET+.

That mix matters for the merger narrative because regulators are explicitly evaluating competitive impact across streaming, linear television, and film distribution—exactly the lanes where Paramount's businesses overlap with Warner's portfolio. Under the announced terms, Paramount would pay $31 per share for WBD and the $110 billion enterprise value implies a 7.5x multiple on fully synergized 2026 EBITDA.

PSKY Stock Price Movement on Thursday

PSKY Stock Price Activity: Paramount Skydance shares were up 0.60% at $10.04 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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