Hims & Hers Stock Jumps After Barclays Raises Price Target

Hims & Hers Health stock is among today’s top performers. What’s behind HIMS gains?

Barclays Expects Renewed Strength In GLP‑1 Segment

Barclays highlighted several demand signals. Website traffic rose 12% year-over-year in April and 35% year-over-year in May. Barclaycard data showed a 16% month-over-month increase in transactions during May, while total spending climbed 14% month-over-month.

HIMS Stock: Key Levels And Momentum Indicators

Hims & Hers continues to trade well above its short term trend markers. The stock sits about 30% above the 20 day simple moving average at $27.08 and roughly 34% above the 50 day simple moving average at $26.32. It also trades about 5% above the 200 day simple moving average at $33.39, a level many longer term traders view as an important dividing line for trend direction.

Momentum signals remain constructive. MACD is positioned above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which reflects strengthening buying pressure compared with the prior pullback. When MACD holds above the signal line, it often indicates that buyers are gaining control while selling pressure fades.

The broader backdrop is still uneven. The stock is recovering from a difficult twelve-month stretch where it fell 42.39%, and it continues to trade under the influence of the death cross that appeared in December 2025 when the 50-day average slipped below the 200-day average. This type of setup often produces sharp rallies that can run into resistance quickly as overhead supply reappears near earlier pivot zones.

Key Resistance: $36.50 — A nearby pivot zone where sellers have previously stepped in and where rallies may slow.

— A nearby pivot zone where sellers have previously stepped in and where rallies may slow. Key Support: $33.00 — A short term floor near the 200 day region where dip buyers may attempt to stabilize the trend.

HIMS Shares Are Rising

HIMS Price Action: Hims & Hers shares were up 9.94% at $35.06 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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