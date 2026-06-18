Pfizer Stock Drops Today As CFO Steps Down In August

Pfizer stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why are PFE shares down?

Denton Plans To Exit For A Role Outside Healthcare

Pfizer said that Dave Denton will step away from the chief financial officer position on Aug. 15 to take a job in the consumer goods industry. Cecile Guegan, who currently serves as senior vice president of finance for the global biopharmaceutical division, will assume the interim CFO role on Aug. 16 while Pfizer conducts a broad search for a permanent successor. Denton and Guegan will work together to ensure a smooth handoff.

Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla thanked Denton for guiding the company through major transactions, including the Seagen, Biohaven and Metsera deals, and said he is confident in Guegan's ability to lead the finance organization during the transition.

Who Is Cecile Guegan?

Guegan has spent more than twenty years at Pfizer in senior finance roles across research and development, regional operations and complex business portfolios. She currently oversees financial reporting and operations for the biopharmaceutical segment across all therapeutic areas and global markets. She also led the financial integration of Seagen in 2024 and holds a Master in Business degree from Brest Business School.

Pfizer Stock: Key Levels and Trends To Watch

Pfizer has slipped back into a softer intermediate trend. The stock sits 3.1% under the 20-day simple moving average, 4.6% under the 50-day simple moving average and 6% under the 100-day simple moving average. That alignment shows that recent rebounds have struggled to push through overhead supply and have not yet created steady upward momentum.

RSI is holding at 48.91, which reflects neutral momentum. The reading is not low enough to signal oversold conditions and not high enough to show strong buying pressure. When RSI sits near the middle of its range, price often reacts more cleanly to nearby support and resistance levels because neither side has a clear advantage.

The broader trend picture is mixed. The 50-day average remains above the 200-day average, a golden cross that formed in October 2025. At the same time, the 20-day average has slipped below the 50-day average, which is a short term bearish crossover. This combination often appears when a stock is trying to build a base but has not yet regained enough strength to shift the longer trend decisively higher.

Key Resistance: $27.50 A round number that sits above the main cluster of moving averages and can slow rebound attempts.

A round number that sits above the main cluster of moving averages and can slow rebound attempts. Key Support: $25.00 A psychological level near the lower edge of the recent range that traders are watching as price tests the area.

PFE Shares Are Sliding

PFE Price Action: Pfizer shares were down 2.74% at $25.22 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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