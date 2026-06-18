Centrus Energy Stock Climbs After Signing Nuclear Fuel Agreement With Oklo

This agreement is seen as a crucial step in advancing domestic nuclear fuel supply, which is vital for the growth of the advanced nuclear sector.

The deal is among the early large-scale HALEU supply arrangements and may include prepayment structures from Oklo.

Centrus Energy Signs HALEU Fuel LOI With Oklo

The agreement anticipates a definitive contract that will align Centrus’ enrichment capabilities with Oklo’s power generation plans, potentially beginning deliveries in 2029.

As per the deal, Centrus will supply domestic high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to power up to five Aurora powerhouses over multiple years, with deliveries expected to begin in 2029.

This collaboration aims to enhance the reliability of HALEU supply, which is essential for the deployment of next-generation reactors.

Centrus is expected to provide sufficient HALEU for multiple reactor core cycles across the planned Aurora fleet.

In parallel, Oklo has also signed an MOU with Kiewit Nuclear Solutions to support engineering, procurement, and construction planning for the initial deployments in southern Ohio.

LEU Technical Analysis: Momentum Versus Key Moving Averages

Centrus Energy’s stock is currently trading at $185.00, which places it approximately 5.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $173.78. The stock is, however, 2.9% below its 50-day SMA of $189.50, indicating a mixed technical picture where short-term momentum is positive, but medium-term trends are still under pressure.

The primary momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is at 47.65, suggesting that the stock is in a neutral zone, neither overbought nor oversold. This positioning indicates that there could be room for further movement, depending on market sentiment and developments surrounding the company.

What Centrus Energy Does And Why HALEU Matters

Centrus Energy is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments, with the majority of its revenue derived from the LEU segment, which includes the sale of separative work units and uranium.

The recent agreement with Oklo is significant as it not only strengthens Centrus’ market position but also supports the broader initiative to enhance domestic uranium enrichment capabilities. This partnership could play a pivotal role in establishing a new U.S. advanced nuclear energy hub, particularly in the context of increasing demand for clean energy solutions.

LEU Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Centrus Energy is slated to provide its next financial update on August 4, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.02 (Down from $1.59)

: $1.02 (Down from $1.59) Revenue Estimate : $147.45 million (Down from $154.50 million)

: $147.45 million (Down from $154.50 million) Valuation: P/E of 61.9x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $234.50. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Lowers Target to $170.00) (June 16)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $170.00) (June 16) Citigroup : Neutral (Lowers Target to $218.00) (May 8)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $218.00) (May 8) B. Riley Securities: Buy (Lowers Target to $295.00) (April 24)

How Centrus Energy Ranks On Value, Growth And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Centrus Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 6.41 — Stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 6.41 — Stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth Rank : 98.52 — Indicates strong growth potential compared to the market.

: 98.52 — Indicates strong growth potential compared to the market. Momentum Rank: 10.61 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Centrus Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, but with weak momentum indicators suggesting that the stock may face challenges in sustaining its recent gains. Investors should watch for upcoming earnings and developments in the nuclear sector as potential catalysts for future performance.

LEU ETF Exposure And Passive Fund Flow Risk

State Street SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSE:XME): 4.37% Weight

(NYSE:XME): 4.37% Weight SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSE:XME): 6.35% Weight

Significance: Because LEU carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

LEU Stock Price Activity: Centrus Energy shares were up 8.21% at $184.29 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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