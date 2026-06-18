Why Is Nebius Group Stock Surging On Thursday?

Thursday is the final trading session of the week, as U.S. markets will be closed Friday for Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Nasdaq-100 Index Inclusion Confirmed

The Amsterdam-headquartered AI cloud company will officially join the Nasdaq-100 Index as part of Nasdaq’s quarterly index reconstitution. The inclusion has drawn notable attention. Speaking on CNBC, market commentator Jim Cramer explicitly called the index change a “big deal.”

Eigen AI Acquisition Finalized

The upward price movement also follows momentum from earlier in the week. Nebius announced it completed its acquisition of Eigen AI, an inference and model optimization firm, on June 10. The transaction, initially disclosed on May 1, received necessary regulatory approvals and satisfied customary closing conditions.

Short Interest Data Declines

Market data shows short interest in Nebius declined during the latest reporting period, falling to 44.30 million shares from 45.10 million shares. This short position represents 20.73% of the company’s public float.

Based on Nebius’s average daily trading volume of 17.32 million shares, short sellers require approximately 2.56 days to cover their positions.

Critical Technical Levels for NBIS Stock

NBIS is still in a powerful long-term uptrend: it’s trading 23.1% above its 20-day SMA ($233.76) and 132.2% above its 200-day SMA ($123.94), which tells you buyers have stayed in control across multiple timeframes. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA—two bullish alignment signals that typically show institutional trend support.

Momentum-wise, MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above the signal line, it suggests the recent selling pressure is fading and buyers are regaining control.

With the stock near the top of its 52-week range ($43.89 low to $297.93 high), the next question is whether it can clear the prior peak and hold it. If it can’t, traders often watch for a pullback that stays “constructive” by holding above short-term trend gauges like the 20-day area.

Key Resistance : $297.93 — the 52-week high from June is the nearby breakout level traders are watching

: $297.93 — the 52-week high from June is the nearby breakout level traders are watching Key Support: $233.76 — near the 20-day SMA, a logical first spot where dip-buyers may defend trend support

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were up 3.10% at $289.62 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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