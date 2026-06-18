Take Chips Off The Table Before AI Trade Turns, UBS Warns

The UBS Group's trading desk sent a warning to clients late Wednesday, urging investors to “reduce risk meaningfully” in tech stocks as the AI trade grows increasingly crowded.

The bank’s traders flagged a troubling shift in how markets are pricing AI-related names, particularly in semiconductors.

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“The market backdrop, and the narratives around the AI trade in semis, have now created an extreme and increasingly binary framework of ‘winners’ versus ‘losers.’ There is very little room for debate around the merits of anything in between,” the desk wrote, per CNBC.

The stakes are high for names that have landed on the winners’ side.

Those kinds of massive returns make the UBS warning land differently.

Macro Conditions

The note follows a period of narrow market breadth and surging valuations across the AI supply chain, from chip designers to hyperscalers.

UBS sees the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding as potentially opening the door for a broader rally, but cautioned that fundamental discipline still applies.

“With [a memorandum of understanding] in place, markets may have more room to reprice and broaden investment horizons without daily cross-asset volatility being driven by political headlines,” they said.

“Ultimately, demand/supply, pricing, returns and competition still matter. Yes, this may prove to be a super-cycle. But to assume it is somehow non-cyclical or linear feels complacent.”

AI Data Centers

One of the more pointed warnings centered on the data-center build-out thesis that has underpinned earnings growth for much of the AI cohort.

“The standard pushback is that this is all fundamentally supported. That may be true for now, but one central support for earnings has been data-center demand, and that remains vulnerable to building more slowly than anticipated due to supply bottlenecks — from engineering capacity to chips,” the desk noted, according to CNBC.

The Bottom Line

The macro flags raised by UBS — elevated leverage, weak breadth, one-sided sentiment — mirror the kind of conditions that have historically preceded sharp corrections in momentum-driven trades.

The desk was direct in its conclusion: “When flows are narrow, breadth is weak, leverage is elevated, sentiment is one-sided, and the rationale for ownership becomes increasingly reflexive, that is usually not the point to add risk. It is usually the point to take some off.”

The call stops short of an outright bearish view, but the risk-reward in AI tech is shifting — and UBS is telling clients not to wait for the turn to act.

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