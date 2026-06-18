Why Is Hyperscale Data Stock Surging On Thursday?

The company established a record date of June 30, for both dividends, with the payment date scheduled for July 10.

Short Interest Data

According to recent reporting periods, short interest in Hyperscale Data decreased from 41.89 million to 27.35 million shares. This short interest represents 20.21% of the company’s publicly available shares. Given the recent average daily volume of 49.16 million shares, the short interest ratio is 1 day.

Operations And Expected Subsidiary Divestiture

Hyperscale Data operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., which manages a data center for digital asset mining and colocation services. The company expects the divestiture of its other subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (ACG), to occur in the second quarter of 2027.

The divestiture will proceed through a voluntary exchange of the company's Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock for ACG’s Class A and Class B common stock.

Infrastructure Expansion Plans In Michigan

Hyperscale Data stated it is in advanced negotiations via Alliance Cloud Services for a master services agreement to deliver 20 megawatts of AI compute capacity at its Michigan data center. The company projects the agreement to generate more than $1 billion in revenue over 20 years, with plans to phase out Bitcoin mining at the Michigan site to support AI infrastructure.

GPUS Stock Price Activity: Hyperscale Data shares were up 19.80% at 48 cents at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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