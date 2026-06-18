What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Thursday?

Plug Power shares are trending higher. Why is PLUG stock advancing?

What Is Driving Plug Power’s Recent Liquidity Update?

Plug disclosed the sale of a federal investment tax credit worth about $39.2 million tied to its St. Gabriel hydrogen liquefaction facility in Louisiana, following another $30 million ITC transfer completed in January 2025 for its Woodbine, Georgia hydrogen project. The liquidity push is landing alongside recent operating momentum, including Q1 revenue up 23% to $163 million.

Plug's bid also comes after the stock recently hovered around $2.80, keeping traders focused on whether incremental liquidity can help the company work through near-term funding questions without stalling growth. That same setup has kept attention on execution versus financing as the market prices the next leg for PLUG.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For PLUG

From a trend perspective, PLUG is still dealing with overhead supply: it's trading 21.1% below its 20-day SMA ($3.41) and 17.7% below its 50-day SMA ($3.27), which can make rallies choppy until those zones are reclaimed. The longer-term structure is steadier, with shares about in-line with the 100-day SMA ($2.71) and 5% above the 200-day SMA ($2.56).

Momentum is best framed through MACD right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to cooling upside pressure unless buyers can push back above that baseline. In plain terms, MACD compares a faster and slower trend, and being below the signal line often means the prior upswing is losing steam.

The moving-average stack still carries a longer-term positive, with the golden cross that formed in September 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA). But with the stock still well below the $4.58 52-week high (set in October 2025), bulls typically want to see follow-through back above mid-term averages to argue this is more than a bounce.

Key Resistance : $3.22 — a nearby overhead area that lines up closely with the 50-day moving average zone

: $3.22 — a nearby overhead area that lines up closely with the 50-day moving average zone Key Support: $2.53 — near the 200-day SMA, often treated as a longer-term line in the sand

What Is Plug Power’s Green Hydrogen Strategy?

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—production, storage, delivery, and energy generation—so the market often treats liquidity and funding updates as "make-or-break" inputs for the story. The company's plan to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe also means capital needs can be front-loaded, making balance-sheet moves especially relevant.

Plug aims to deliver green hydrogen solutions directly to customers and through joint venture partners across material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. That mix ties the stock to both execution (building supply and demand) and the broader appetite for higher-risk energy-transition names.

PLUG Stock Price Movement on Thursday

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were up 2.26% at $2.71 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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