Is FuelCell Energy's Data Center Pivot Actually Working?

FuelCell Energy shares are experiencing downward pressure. What’s pulling FCEL shares down?

What Is FuelCell Energy’s Data-Center Strategy?

The latest debate centers on FuelCell Energy's push into data-center power, where data centers represent nearly 90% of its sales pipeline, even as investors remain sensitive to recent execution issues. The company has also pointed to a 4-gigawatt second-quarter pipeline that jumped 267% from the first quarter and a standardized 12.5-megawatt "Energy Block" product aimed at faster time-to-power for AI and data center projects.

FuelCell Energy's higher-beta behavior has been showing up in both directions this week, with Tuesday's premarket pressure tied to a more defensive tape as futures turned "slightly softer" in risk-off positioning. That backdrop helps explain why FCEL can trade more like a sentiment lever than a single-headline story, even when the fundamental narrative is unchanged.

FCEL Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

FCEL's longer-term trend remains pointed up: the stock is trading well above its 50-day SMA ($15.59) and 200-day SMA ($9.70), and the bullish stack is reinforced by the 20-day SMA sitting above the 50-day SMA. The golden cross that formed in October 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) is still in place, which is typically the kind of structure trend-followers want to see during pullbacks.

Near term, price is working through consolidation: shares are trading 1.3% below the 20-day SMA ($20.67), a spot that often acts like a "line in the sand" for short-term momentum. RSI is the cleaner momentum lens right now at 54.39 (neutral); in plain terms, RSI helps show whether a move is getting stretched, and this reading suggests two-sided trade rather than an overbought chase.

Key Resistance : $20.67 — the 20-day SMA is overhead and is a common level sellers defend during consolidations

: $20.67 — the 20-day SMA is overhead and is a common level sellers defend during consolidations Key Support: $15.59 — the 50-day SMA is the nearest major trend gauge below price and a typical dip-buy zone in uptrends

What Is FuelCell Energy?

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy technology company that develops, designs, produces, and services high-temperature fuel cells used for clean electric power generation. Its core offering includes proprietary molten carbonate fuel cell systems that generate electricity electrochemically with ultra-low emissions and high efficiency.

The company often operates as a full solutions provider—covering design, manufacturing, installation, and long-term maintenance—through long-term power purchase, service, and engineering procurement agreements. That model can create big upside when projects ramp, but it also means execution and timing matter a lot, which is why the market is scrutinizing how the data-center pipeline converts into delivered revenue.

FCEL Stock Price Movement on Thursday

FCEL Stock Price Activity: FuelCell Energy shares were up 3.09% at $20.66 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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