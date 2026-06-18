QuantumScape Stock Rises After Joint Research Agreement With Honda On Solid-State Battery Technology

The Agreement

The joint research agreement includes a multi-year plan focused on solid-state battery development and associated manufacturing processes. The deal follows Honda’s successful completion of a technology evaluation agreement with QuantumScape, which included an in-depth, hands-on technical study of the company’s solid-state technology platform as well as competitive benchmarking across a range of standard technical tests.

“QS technology demonstrated compelling and unique advantages during our evaluation,” said Atsushi Ogawa, COO of Honda R&D’s Research Center of Excellence. “We see potential for QS technology to add value across a range of applications, including automotive, and we are excited to move forward into the next phase of our partnership.”

QuantumScope Shares Surge

QS Price Action: At the time of publication, QuantumScope shares are trading 6.81% higher at $7.37, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock.com