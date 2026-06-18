AT&T Stock Pauses Thursday: What's Going On?

AT&T stock is showing downward pressure. What should traders watch with T?

What To Watch: AT&T CFO Retirement Announcement

AT&T disclosed that CFO Pascal Desroches plans to retire at the end of 2026, with his retirement effective Dec. 31, and Jennifer Biry set to take over as CFO in 2027. Biry previously served as CFO of McAfee and has held senior roles at AT&T since 1999, including CFO of WarnerMedia from 2020 to 2022.

With markets open, the broader tone is risk-on, but single-stock headlines like executive transitions can still pressure a name that's already sitting near key technical levels.

AT&T Stock: Key Levels To Watch

AT&T is still in a weak longer-term setup: at $22.38, it's trading 6.1% below its 20-day SMA ($23.86), 10.3% below its 50-day SMA ($24.98), and roughly 15% below both the 100-day ($26.34) and 200-day ($26.11). The death cross from May (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps the bigger trend pointed down unless price can reclaim those longer-term averages.

For momentum, MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward fading upside pressure versus the prior upswing. In plain terms, when MACD sits under its signal line, it often means rallies are having trouble sustaining unless momentum flips back in buyers' favor.

Key levels are tight here because the stock is hovering near its 52-week low ($22.25), so small moves can matter more than usual for positioning.

Key Resistance : $26.00 — a round-number area that lines up with the longer-term moving-average zone where rebounds can stall

: $26.00 — a round-number area that lines up with the longer-term moving-average zone where rebounds can stall Key Support: $22.50 — a nearby area just above the 52-week low zone where buyers may try to defend again

How AT&T Generates Revenue and Its Market Position

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue, and the company is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 74 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. That scale makes leadership continuity in finance important, especially when the stock is already being judged on execution and cash-flow discipline.

AT&T's network also sits at the center of major device cycles, including Apple's early iPhone era when it held exclusive U.S. distribution rights from June 2007 until February 2011. A recent NBER working paper tied early iPhone access to a 4.5% to 8% larger birth-rate decline among ages 15–19 over the first four years after launch, highlighting how carrier distribution can shape adoption curves and long-run consumer behavior.

Beyond wireless, fixed-line enterprise services are about 14% of revenue and include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential services are about 11% of revenue, mainly in-home broadband, serving 15 million customers.

AT&T Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for AT&T, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: AT&T’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-leaning profile that's being held back by weak momentum. For longer-term investors, the setup improves if the stock can base above the low-$22 area and start working back toward the $26.00 resistance zone.

AT&T Stock Price Activity on Thursday

T Stock Price Activity: AT&T shares were trading at $22.42 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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