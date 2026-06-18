Why Is IBM Stock Declining On Thursday?

Accenture Alters Fiscal 2026 Projections

Accenture altered its fiscal 2026 financial guidance before the market opened on Thursday.

The company narrowed its full-year sales guidance to a range of $71.763 billion to $72.460 billion, down from the previous range of $71.763 billion to $73.157 billion.

Wall Street analysts maintain an annual revenue estimate of $74.006 billion.

Concurrently, Accenture raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $13.65 to $13.90, compared to the analyst estimate of $13.85.

Third-Quarter Financial Metrics Released

For the fiscal third quarter, Accenture posted diluted earnings per share of $3.80, exceeding analyst predictions of $3.69. Quarterly revenue reached $18.700 billion, missing the consensus Wall Street estimate of $18.745 billion.

Impending Earnings Report From IBM

IBM intends to release its second-quarter financial results on July 22. Market analysts forecast quarterly earnings per share of $3 alongside revenue expectations of $17.85 billion.

During its preceding first-quarter earnings announcement on April 22, IBM reported an EPS of $1.91, which topped consensus estimates of $1.81 by 0.06%.

First-quarter revenue concluded at $15.92 billion, beating the $15.66 billion. The corporation has surpassed consensus EPS expectations for eight consecutive quarters.

IBM Stock Price Activity: IBM shares were trading at $251.01, down 4.32% during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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