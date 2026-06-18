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The white, striped IBM logo is prominently displayed on the dark
June 18, 2026 9:29 AM 2 min read

Why Is IBM Stock Declining On Thursday?

Accenture Alters Fiscal 2026 Projections

Accenture altered its fiscal 2026 financial guidance before the market opened on Thursday.

The company narrowed its full-year sales guidance to a range of $71.763 billion to $72.460 billion, down from the previous range of $71.763 billion to $73.157 billion.

Wall Street analysts maintain an annual revenue estimate of $74.006 billion.

Concurrently, Accenture raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $13.65 to $13.90, compared to the analyst estimate of $13.85.

Third-Quarter Financial Metrics Released

For the fiscal third quarter, Accenture posted diluted earnings per share of $3.80, exceeding analyst predictions of $3.69. Quarterly revenue reached $18.700 billion, missing the consensus Wall Street estimate of $18.745 billion.

Impending Earnings Report From IBM

IBM intends to release its second-quarter financial results on July 22. Market analysts forecast quarterly earnings per share of $3 alongside revenue expectations of $17.85 billion.

During its preceding first-quarter earnings announcement on April 22, IBM reported an EPS of $1.91, which topped consensus estimates of $1.81 by 0.06%.

First-quarter revenue concluded at $15.92 billion, beating the $15.66 billion. The corporation has surpassed consensus EPS expectations for eight consecutive quarters.

IBM Stock Price Activity: IBM shares were trading at $251.01, down 4.32% during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock/ nitpicker

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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