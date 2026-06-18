Bloom Energy Stock Is Climbing Thursday: What's Driving The Move?

Bloom Energy stock is surging to new heights today. Why is BE stock up today?

What Is Driving Bloom Energy’s Stock Today?

The latest bid has been tied to a "tariff-reset" framework that cuts certain steel and aluminum derivative tariffs to 15% from 25% for goods imported after 12:01 a.m. EST on June 8 through Dec. 31, 2027, plus a 10% lane for capital equipment that is at least 85% U.S. "melted and poured."

At the same time, the stock is still trading through a valuation debate after Morningstar called it the "most overvalued" name in its coverage, arguing shares were more than 300% above its $70 fair value estimate following roughly a 1,300% surge.

Bloom Energy's recent run has also been framed as a "risk appetite check" after a roughly 1,300% surge, with traders watching whether the stock can keep holding key trend levels as policy details evolve in real time. The setup has kept attention on the nuance inside the tariff framework.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For BE

The longer-term trend is still pointed higher: BE is trading above its 20-day SMA ($278.97), 50-day SMA ($257.68), 100-day SMA ($204.14), and 200-day SMA ($152.69), and it's up 1225.53% over the past 12 months. The 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA keeps the near-term structure bullish, and the golden cross backdrop from June 2025 (50-day above 200-day) remains intact.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's below its signal line with a negative histogram, which suggests upside pressure is cooling unless buyers can re-accelerate the trend. In plain terms, MACD versus its signal line helps gauge whether momentum is building or fading relative to the recent baseline, and this setup leans more "pause and digest" than fresh breakout.

Key Resistance : $303.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, especially with price already extended above the short-term averages.

: $303.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, especially with price already extended above the short-term averages. Key Support: $249.00 — a pivot zone that lines up with the broader "trend defense" area near the 50-day neighborhood.

How Bloom Energy Operates and Makes Money

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications.

That business model is why tariff, and sourcing rules can matter for the stock's day-to-day trading: policy changes that affect metals, components, or qualifying domestic content can quickly shift how investors think about costs, margins, and demand timing. Bloom sells its systems in the United States and internationally, which can further amplify sensitivity to import rules and sourcing thresholds.

Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup, with momentum and growth doing the heavy lifting while value screens extremely weak. For longer-term holders, that usually means trend-following can work, but risk management matters because any crack in the narrative can reprice the stock quickly.

Bloom Energy Stock Price Movement in Premarket

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were up 4.91% at $298.98 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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