What's Going On With NIO Stock Thursday?

NIO stock is moving in positive territory. Why is NIO stock advancing?

What Is NIO’s Response to Military Company Label?

The Trump administration has labeled Nio a "Chinese military company," and the automaker says the inclusion is "not justified," adding it plans to engage with the U.S. Department of Defense and may pursue legal action if needed. The Pentagon list also includes other China-linked names such as BYD, Baidu and Alibaba Group.

Nio has also explicitly denied any military ties, saying it is "not a Chinese military company or a military-civil fusion contributor," keeping the focus on whether a formal challenge can change the near-term risk premium.

NIO Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

NIO is still trying to rebuild its trend, and the chart shows why rallies have been choppy: at $5.19, the stock is trading 5.4% below its 20-day SMA ($5.45) and 13.2% below its 50-day SMA ($5.93). It's also 11.6% below the 200-day SMA ($5.83), so there's still overhead supply to work through if buyers want a cleaner recovery.

Momentum is best read through MACD right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading versus the recent baseline unless buyers step back in. In plain terms, when MACD sits below its signal line, it often means the latest bounce is losing steam rather than accelerating.

The moving-average structure is mixed across timeframes, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA (bearish near-term), but the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA after the golden cross in April (a longer-term constructive backdrop if price can base). Key turning points help frame the current range: the stock broke below support in February, set a swing high in April, and then carved a swing low in May.

Key Resistance : $6.00 — a round-number ceiling that also sits near the 50-day SMA area, where rebounds can stall

: $6.00 — a round-number ceiling that also sits near the 50-day SMA area, where rebounds can stall Key Support: $5.00 — a round-number floor just below current price that acts as a quick sentiment check

What Is NIO and How Does It Compete?

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker focused on the premium segment in China, and it differentiates itself with tech like battery swapping and autonomous driving. It designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells smart EVs across a lineup of sedans and SUVs.

That positioning matters for the current tape because U.S.-listed China ADRs can see their risk premium expand or compress quickly on regulatory and geopolitical headlines. Nio sold around 326,000 EVs in 2025—about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market—so sentiment can swing between "scale story" and "headline risk" depending on the day.

NIO Stock Price Movement in Thursday’s Premarket

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were up 2.38% at $5.17 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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