BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ) stock rose in Thursday’s premarket session as the company expanded its regulated crypto infrastructure offering in Europe.

Launches MiCAR-Compliant CaaS Platform

BitGo said its subsidiary, BitGo Europe GmbH, has launched a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR)-compliant Crypto-as-a-Service platform for eligible virtual asset service providers (VASPs), fintechs and digital asset platforms across the European Economic Area.

The launch comes as legacy national VASP registration regimes are phased out under MiCAR. The transition is especially important for crypto firms in Poland and Lithuania, where businesses are moving to the EU’s harmonized licensing framework.

BitGo Europe, which is authorized by Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), said its platform provides regulated custody, trading, transfer, wallet infrastructure, onboarding, KYC, SEPA payment rails and insurance coverage of up to $250 million for custodial wallets, subject to terms and conditions.

“MiCAR is raising the standard for digital asset businesses across Europe, and many VASPs now need a practical way to adapt without disrupting their customers,” said Jody Mettler, COO of BitGo.

Recent Buyback Program

BitGo recently announced a $50 million share repurchase program, equal to about 8% of its Class A shares outstanding. CFO Ed Reginelli said the buyback reflects confidence in the company’s business and long-term trajectory.

Technical Analysis

From a longer-term trend view, the stock is still in a deep drawdown (down 68.04% over the past 12 months) and remains well below its key intermediate trend gauges, trading 28.7% below its 50-day SMA ($8.65) and 35.6% below its 100-day SMA ($9.58). The one near-term positive is that price is back above the 20-day SMA ($5.90), which can act like a “first step” in repairing a damaged chart if it holds.

Momentum looks like it’s trying to improve: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically means downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing even if the broader trend hasn’t fully flipped. That said, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a bearish crossover), so bulls generally need follow-through to turn this into more than a reflex bounce.

June is still the key inflection area on the chart: the stock logged a recent swing low and also hit its 52-week low in June, after breaking below support that same month. If the current rebound fades, that’s why the $5.00 area matters—losing it again would put the June low zone back in play.

Key Support: $5.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in (tie it to the 52-week low zone, a moving average, or a recent pivot zone if supported by the data above).

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 26, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 3 cents

: Loss of 3 cents Revenue Estimate: $3.85 Billion

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $14.61 (high: $17.00; low: $10.50) across 17 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Lowers forecast to $15.00) (May 14)

: Overweight (Lowers forecast to $15.00) (May 14) Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers forecast to $14.00) (April 1)

: Outperform (Lowers forecast to $14.00) (April 1) Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Lowers forecast to $10.50) (March 27)

BitGo Price Action

BTGO Stock Price Activity: BitGo Holdings shares were up 1.69% at $6.01 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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