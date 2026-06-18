Lucid Stock Gains On 2027 Robotaxi Expansion Plans: What Investors Need To Know

Lucid Group shares are advancing steadily. What’s driving LCID shares up?

What Is Lucid’s Robotaxi Plan for 2027?

Lucid says it plans to launch a robotaxi service in Houston in 2027 with Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Nuro, with rides booked directly through the Uber app and a rollout targeted for mid-2027.

Houston would be the second planned market for the initiative after a San Francisco Bay Area launch later this year, with the partners aiming to expand to additional U.S. cities over time.

The planned fleet is built around Lucid's Gravity SUV and future midsize models, with autonomous hardware integrated at its Arizona facility (rather than aftermarket retrofits), while Nuro supplies a Level 4 system using cameras, lidar, and radar.

Uber is also set to design the in-cabin user experience and safety interfaces, while Nuro is already running supervised testing in California and Texas with ongoing driving activity in Houston.

Lucid Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

Even with the premarket bounce, Lucid is still in a longer-term downtrend: it's trading 7.2% below its 20-day SMA ($5.63), 17.6% below its 50-day SMA ($6.35), 36.5% below its 100-day SMA ($8.24), and 57.2% below its 200-day SMA ($12.21). Those gaps, plus the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, keep the trend pressure pointed lower unless price can start reclaiming those averages.

For momentum, MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing. In plain terms, when MACD is below its signal line, rallies tend to struggle to extend unless buyers can push momentum back above that baseline.

Key Resistance : $5.63 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest overhead trend gauge and a logical first "reclaim" level

: $5.63 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest overhead trend gauge and a logical first "reclaim" level Key Support: $4.47 — the 52-week low zone is the clearest downside reference if the bounce fails

How Lucid Group Innovates in the EV Market

Lucid Group is a technology and automotive company focused on developing next-generation EV technologies, with a direct-to-consumer model that includes its own retail and service footprint. It emphasizes in-house hardware and software innovation, vertical integration, and a clean-sheet engineering approach that produced the Lucid Air luxury sedan.

Geographically, the business spans North America, the Middle East, and other international markets. In that context, a robotaxi partnership matters because it points to potential future fleet demand and a different path to scale beyond consumer vehicle sales, especially if Lucid can ship vehicles with autonomy-ready hardware integrated at the factory.

Lucid Group Stock Price Movement Today

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were up 1.56% at $5.22 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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