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The SpaceX logo is displayed on a mobile phone with a visual digital reflected background, is seen in this photo illustration. Taken in Brussels, Belgium, on 15 February 2026. JRdes
June 18, 2026 8:35 AM 2 min read

SpaceX's First Week On The Market: The Biggest Developments Investors Should Know

Record-Breaking Public Debut

Cursor Acquisition Adds AI Angle

Options Trading Takes Off

The excitement extended beyond the stock itself. SpaceX options began trading this week and quickly attracted significant attention from retail and institutional investors alike, with volume rivaling that of Tesla and Nvidia on day one. Retail traders speculated about a potential gamma squeeze as demand for call options overwhelmed available supply, amplifying the stock’s volatility during its first week.

Shares Pull Back After Early Rally

After several days of gains, SpaceX experienced its first meaningful pullback midweek as the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting revealed an increasing bias among members to raise rates later in 2026 — weighing on high-multiple growth names across the board. Despite the decline, shares remained substantially above their IPO price, underscoring the strength of demand that characterized the company’s historic market debut.

SpaceX Shares Edge Lower

SPCX Price Action: At the time of publication, SpaceX shares are trading 1.86% lower at $186.34, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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