Rumble Closes Northern Data Deal, Rebrands as RUM Group, Shares Trade Higher

Rumble stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind RUM gains?

The Northern Data Deal Closes

Rumble now owns approximately 85.2% of Northern Data’s outstanding shares, gaining immediate access to one of Europe’s largest independent GPU estates, roughly 22,000 high-end NVIDIA H100 and H200 GPUs across nine data centers.

The acquisition also adds approximately 250 MW of current energized and planned power capacity, almost all of which is expected to come online by 2027 across ten data centers, four of which are owned. More than 200 MW of that capacity is currently unmonetized, providing substantial headroom to deploy additional GPUs and layer on incremental services over time.

“Closing this transaction marks a defining step in our evolution,” said Chris Pavlovski, Founder and CEO. “We now have over 200 MW of unmonetized energy capacity and substantial contracted revenue across Rumble. Investors can see that we are very quickly entering an entirely new level of fundamentals for our business.”

The Rebrand

Effective today, the publicly traded company operates under the new RUM Group Inc. identity with two core business units: Rumble, its video platform, and Quake AI — formerly Northern Data — its cloud and AI infrastructure business.

Quake AI combines Rumble Cloud’s CPU-based compute, storage, and network infrastructure with Northern Data’s GPU estate, power footprint, and data center capacity. The company describes the two units as a flywheel — Quake AI providing the physical foundation for agentic AI, and Rumble providing the creative platform built on free expression.

“We are living through a once-in-a-generation shift. As artificial intelligence makes knowledge abundant, the scarcest and most valuable resource on Earth becomes the one thing machines can’t manufacture: human imagination. Quake AI gives that imagination a foundation. Rumble gives it a voice,” said Pavlovski.

Rumble Shares Surge

RUM Price Action: At the time of publication, Rumble shares are trading 16.19% higher at $8.47, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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