Legend Biotech, Sleep Number And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining over 1% on Thursday.
Shares of Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:LEGN) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering.
Legend Biotech priced a public offering of 7.7 million ADSs at $29.35 per ADS, raising gross proceeds of $226 million.
Legend Biotech shares dipped 9% to $30.50 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
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