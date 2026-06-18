Why Is FreeCast Stock Gaining Thursday?

FreeCast Enters Starlink Business Reseller Agreement

FreeCast said it will begin selling Starlink Business services, expanding its enterprise offerings into markets including multifamily housing, hospitality, healthcare, and underserved rural communities. The agreement broadens the company’s connectivity portfolio and gives it access to a wider base of commercial customers.

The latest announcement follows FreeCast’s recently expanded partnership with DIRECTV. Under that agreement, DIRECTV services will be available through FreeCast’s direct-to-consumer residential initiatives and its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) partner network.

Together, the two partnerships have strengthened FreeCast’s growth narrative, prompting heavy trading volume and speculative buying interest in the micro-cap streaming technology stock.

Financial Risks Remain

Despite the recent business wins, FreeCast continues to face financial challenges.

In its first-quarter 2026 results, the company reported a significant net loss. Management also said there is “substantial doubt” about FreeCast’s ability to continue as a going concern without securing additional capital.

While the Starlink and DIRECTV agreements could expand future revenue opportunities, investors may continue to weigh those potential benefits against the company’s ongoing funding needs and financial risks.

FreeCast Stock Jumps In Premarket Trading

CAST Price Action: FreeCast shares were up 167.96% at $13.80 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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