CoreWeave Stock Up 20% This Week: Here's Everything That Happened

Nasdaq-100 Inclusion

The Cantor Fitzgerald Call

Record MLPerf Results

CoreWeave announced record-breaking results in the MLPerf Training v6.0 benchmark suite. Running on the same cloud infrastructure available to customers today, CoreWeave trained DeepSeek-V3 671B, one of the most computationally demanding AI models ever benchmarked, in approximately two minutes on 8,192 NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 GPUs, the largest GB300 cluster submitted in this benchmark round.

The results demonstrated near-linear scaling efficiency as cluster size doubled, a validation of CoreWeave’s full-stack optimization approach. Crucially, the company emphasized these were not benchmark-only configurations—the same infrastructure customers use in production today.

CoreWeave Shares Edge Higher

CRWV Price Action: At the time of publication, CoreWeave shares are trading 3.16% higher at $118.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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