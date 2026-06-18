Why Is Our Bond Stock Falling On Thursday?

Our Bond Inc. (NASDAQ:OBAI) shares fell on Thursday following a multi-day momentum surge.

The decline stems primarily from short-term profit-taking after the stock rallied 164.815% from 54 cents on Monday to a high of $1.43 on Wednesday.

Government Contract Wins

On Wednesday, Our Bond secured a government-funded contract. The agreement is projected to generate over $3 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) upon deployment, representing a 30% increase to its existing $10 million trailing 12-month revenue base.

Management noted the contract is structured to support future expansion beyond $50 million.

International City Expansion

On Wednesday, a major international city with over 1 million residents awarded the company a deal to provide preventative personal security services for municipal employees.

“The city initially engaged Bond through a pilot program, is expanding to all municipal employees after experiencing the value of our platform, and is also exploring the possibility of extending coverage to all residents,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond.

Balance Sheet Overhaul

Investor sentiment was previously supported by a debt restructuring. The company converted approximately $3.3 million of debt into equity at a conversion price more than 200% above the then-current share price.

Additionally, investors agreed to defer $1 million of debt repayments from 2026 to 2027.

Personal Security Platform

Our Bond operates an AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. Headquartered in New York City, the company has invested over $100 million in its technology and operations, serving clients across 28 countries.

OBAI Technical Levels To Watch After Recent Pullback

Even after the pullback, OBAI is still trading well above its short-term trend gauges, sitting 77.1% above the 20-day SMA (56 cents) and 58.1% above the 50-day SMA (63 cents).

RSI is the cleanest momentum lens here: at 72.58. Zooming out, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a bearish crossover), which is a reminder that the longer-term trend has been damaged even as the stock has bounced hard off its May lows.

The bigger-picture context is still volatile: the stock is coming off a 52-week low of 43 cents in May and remains far below the 52-week high of $38.50 set in February.

OBAI Price Action: Our Bond shares were down 3.40% at $0.99 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.43, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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