Why Is Intel Stock Soaring Thursday?

A broader rally in technology stocks also supported the move. Nasdaq futures rose 1.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.48%.

Apple Agreement, 18A Progress Drive Rally

Trump added that Intel’s market value has climbed from about $100 billion to more than $600 billion since a U.S. investment made nine months ago. He said the government’s stake is now worth more than $60 billion.

Separately, Intel’s 18A-P semiconductor process entered the risk production phase on Wednesday. The milestone keeps the company on the manufacturing timeline it shared with customers and partners in 2025.

Technical Picture

Intel is trading near the top of its 52-week range. The stock changed hands around $131, just below its 52-week high of $132.75. That puts investors’ focus on whether the shares can break to fresh highs or retreat after the recent rally.

The long-term trend remains strong. Intel trades 13.3% above its 20-day simple moving average, 31% above its 50-day average, 79.1% above its 100-day average and 138.2% above its 200-day average.

However, momentum indicators are becoming less supportive. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) remains below its signal line, suggesting buying momentum has slowed even as the stock trades near its highs.

A golden cross, formed in August 2025 when the 50-day moving average moved above the 200-day moving average, continues to support the longer-term bullish trend.

Key resistance: $133, just above the current 52-week high.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Intel is expected to report quarterly results on July 23.

Wall Street expects earnings of 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of 10 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue is projected at $14.40 billion, up from $12.86 billion last year.

The stock carries a Hold consensus rating with an average analyst price forecast of $82.33. Recent analyst actions include:

Bank of America Securities upgraded Intel to Buy and raised its price forecast to $135 on June 11.

upgraded Intel to Buy and raised its price forecast to $135 on June 11. Barclays maintained Equal Weight and raised its price forecast to $100 on June 1.

maintained Equal Weight and raised its price forecast to $100 on June 1. Wells Fargo maintained Equal Weight and raised its price forecast to $110 on June 1.

ETF Exposure

Intel is a significant holding in several semiconductor and technology-focused exchange-traded funds, including:

Strong inflows or outflows in these funds can influence demand for Intel shares.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 8.40% at $131.27 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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