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June 18, 2026 6:10 AM 3 min read

Why Smith & Wesson Brands Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Smith & Wesson reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 23 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $178.39 million, which beat the Street estimate of $155.27 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands shares jumped 16.7% to $16.02 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

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