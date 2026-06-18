Why Smith & Wesson Brands Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Smith & Wesson reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 23 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $178.39 million, which beat the Street estimate of $155.27 million.
Smith & Wesson Brands shares jumped 16.7% to $16.02 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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