What's Going On With Dell Technologies Stock Thursday?

The early gains appeared to track a broader move into growth and momentum stocks rather than a company-specific catalyst. Dell remains near its recent highs, and investors continue to view pullbacks as buying opportunities instead of signs of a trend reversal.

Separately, Dell disclosed Wednesday that investment funds affiliated with Silver Lake converted approximately 3.44 million shares of the company’s Class B common stock into an equal number of Class C common shares earlier this month.

Technical Analysis

Dell remains in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock is trading 15.4% above its 20-day simple moving average of $372.50 and 149.8% above its 200-day simple moving average of $172.17. While that reflects strong momentum, it also increases the risk of sharper pullbacks if buying pressure weakens.

The trend remains bullish, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA. A golden cross, formed in March when the 50-day SMA moved above the 200-day SMA, continues to support the longer-term outlook.

Momentum, however, has softened. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line, and the histogram is negative. That suggests upside momentum has cooled, and buyers may need to step back in to sustain the rally.

The stock is approaching its 52-week high, making nearby technical levels especially important. Resistance stands at $469.50, near the 52-week high, while support is around $357.00, a previous buying zone that also sits below the 20-day moving averages.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Dell is expected to report quarterly results on Aug. 27, 2026.

Analysts expect earnings of $4.82 per share, up from $2.32 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $44.47 billion, compared with $29.78 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The stock trades at 33.4 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation.

Wall Street maintains a Buy consensus with an average price forecast of $470.44. Recent analyst actions include Goldman Sachs, Mizuho, and Bernstein, all of which reiterated bullish ratings and raised their price forecasts to $500 on June 1.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Dell carries a Momentum score of 98.82, highlighting its strong price performance. Its Growth score of 62.38 points to solid business fundamentals, while its Value score of 26.03 suggests the shares trade at a premium compared with peers.

ETF Exposure

Dell is a significant holding in the iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF (3.80%), VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (4.15%), and Brown Advisory Sustainable Value ETF (3.39%). Large inflows or outflows from these funds could influence trading activity in the stock.

Price Action

DELL Stock Price Activity: Dell Technologies shares were up 2.60% at $430.21 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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