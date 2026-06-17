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Apple To Raise Prices

“Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable,” Cook said in a Wall Street Journal interview published Wednesday. “We’re doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, but the situation has become unsustainable.”

Cook declined to specify which devices will see higher sticker tags or when changes will take effect. Apple's next major launch — the iPhone 18 lineup, which is anticipated to include a foldable model — is expected in September.

The Memory Crunch

The three dominant DRAM producers — Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) , Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and SK Hynix Inc. — have watched their valuations surge accordingly.

Cook said he has never witnessed a commodity swing of this magnitude across four decades working in electronics supply chains at IBM, Compaq and Apple.

“This is a 100-year flood,” he told the Wall Street Journal. "I've never seen anything like it in any area in over 40 years."

AAPL Stock Price Activity: Apple stock was up 0.51% at $297.45 during after-hours trading on Wednesday, Benzinga Pro.

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