DraftKings Stock Slides As Fed Signals Hawkish Shift

DraftKings stock is showing notable weakness. What’s pressuring DKNG stock?

Why Fed Policy is Weighing On Growth Stocks

While the central bank opted to hold the federal funds rate steady at 3.50%-3.75% during its first policy meeting under Chair Kevin Warsh, the updated Summary of Economic Projections painted a more aggressive picture for the future of monetary policy.

The committee now pencils in one interest rate hike before year-end, a sharp pivot from previous market expectations of a rate cut.

The pressure on DraftKings, a high-growth leader in the gaming sector, reflects the market's discomfort with a "higher-for-longer" interest rate environment. Growth-oriented stocks are particularly sensitive to these shifts.

Valuation Pressure and Risk Appetite

When the central bank signals higher rates, it alters the math for equity valuations. Because higher interest rates increase the discount rate applied to future earnings, the present value of those future profits is effectively lowered, leading investors to reprice high-growth stocks like DraftKings lower.

Furthermore, as the Fed prioritizes price stability in the face of elevated inflation and rising global energy prices, the prospect of a rate hike suggests that the cost of capital will remain elevated. This environment often forces a rotation out of risk-on assets.

Investors who previously favored the high-growth trajectory of companies like DraftKings may shift toward more conservative positions, as higher rates increase the required rate of return and dampen sentiment across the consumer discretionary space.

DraftKings Critical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend view, DraftKings is still trying to recover from a weak 12-month stretch (down 29.51%) and it remains 11% below its 200-day SMA at $30.17, which keeps the bigger-picture trend cautious.

At the same time, the stock is holding above its shorter moving averages — 2.6% above the 20-day SMA ($26.17) and 8.9% above the 50-day SMA ($24.66) — which is why dips are getting watched closely rather than automatically treated as breakdowns.

Momentum is best framed through MACD right now: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing, even if the longer trend hasn't fully flipped. In plain terms, when MACD is above the signal line, it usually means downside pressure is easing and buyers are doing a better job absorbing pullbacks.

The key levels are fairly clean: a push back toward the low $30s would run into overhead supply, while a drop toward the mid-$20s risks turning this pullback into a deeper retracement.

Traders will also keep October 2025's death cross (50-day falling below the 200-day) in mind as a reminder that rallies can still fail until the price can reclaim the longer-term average.

Key Resistance : $32 — Round-number area that can act as an overhead pivot where rebounds often stall

: $32 — Round-number area that can act as an overhead pivot where rebounds often stall Key Support: $24 — Nearby floor close to the 50-day SMA zone where buyers previously stepped in

How DraftKings Makes Money in Sports Betting

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports, then expanded into online sports and casino gambling after the 2018 Supreme Court ruling opened the door for state-by-state legalization. Today, it generally holds the number-two or -three revenue share position across states where it competes.

With its predictive market launch in 2025, DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in most all states and i-gaming in five states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2025, sports revenue was 63% of total sales, i-gaming 30%, and fantasy and lottery 7%, so the stock tends to trade as a read-through on consumer demand, promotional intensity and state-by-state market expansion.

DraftKings Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for DraftKings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: DraftKings’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a valuation-heavy setup with weak momentum, meaning the stock may need cleaner risk-on conditions to sustain rallies. If the broader tape stays defensive, traders will likely keep focusing on whether DraftKings can hold support near $24 and rebuild strength before challenging $32 again.

DraftKings Stock Price Action on Wednesday

DKNG Stock Price Activity: DraftKings shares were down 7.16% at $26.47 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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